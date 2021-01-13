Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.62 ($133.67).

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.60. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

