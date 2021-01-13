Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.38.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

