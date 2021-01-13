Santori & Peters Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN accounts for about 1.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 56.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.71. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80.

