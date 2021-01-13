Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.17. 23,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,898. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

