Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $254,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.