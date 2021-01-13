Samuel Zales Sells 8,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $224,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. 591,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,133. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

