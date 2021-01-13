SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Up 111.0% in December

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 500.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $$57.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on SALRF shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

