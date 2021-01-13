Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 177.3% in December

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

