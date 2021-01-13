salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 203,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average is $229.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

