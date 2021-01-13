Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 73,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 77,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. 804,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.