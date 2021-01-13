Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $$5.44 on Tuesday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

