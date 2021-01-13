Safex Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $766,152.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $30.12 million and $766,152.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001435 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

SFT is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

