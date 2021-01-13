Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACAI opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40. Safeplus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Safeplus International Company Profile

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

