Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ACAI opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40. Safeplus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
Safeplus International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Safeplus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeplus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.