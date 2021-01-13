SafeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $822,706.11 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $822,706.11 and approximately $87.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,940.23 or 0.99943274 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00372713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.91 or 0.00545857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00145032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002270 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

