Safe Achieves Market Cap of $4.03 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Safe has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $98,051.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

