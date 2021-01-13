Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

