Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) alerts:

Shares of SBB opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.20 million and a PE ratio of -205.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.