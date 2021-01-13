Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.