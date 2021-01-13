Ryan Mangold Acquires 196 Shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.18).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 248 shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.41).

FGP stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £920.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.25. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75).

Separately, HSBC downgraded FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.