RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

RPM stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPM International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

