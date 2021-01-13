RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Sells $763,737.48 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

