RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 11.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price rose 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 1,480,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 889,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

RES has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RPC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

