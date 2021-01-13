Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

