Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:RY opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,537,000. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

