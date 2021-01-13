Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) to Sector Perform

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pro Medicus stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Pro Medicus has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

