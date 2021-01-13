Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) to Sector Perform

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Pro Medicus stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Pro Medicus has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $26.83.
