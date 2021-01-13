ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.67 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $249,684.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009136 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00266749 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About ROOBEE
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
ROOBEE Coin Trading
ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.