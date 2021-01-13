Roland L. Williams Sells 2,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00.

ABTX opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $763.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

