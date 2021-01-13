Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after acquiring an additional 333,487 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $415.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.36. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $419.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.54.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

