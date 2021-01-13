Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Up 117.8% in December

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the December 15th total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

