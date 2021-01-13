Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00008351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $31.97 million and $856,399.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

