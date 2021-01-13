Roche’s (RHHBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of RHHBY opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
