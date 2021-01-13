Roche’s (RHHBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Roche by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

