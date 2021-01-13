Robert W. Baird Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Outperform

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

