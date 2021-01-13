Robert W. Baird Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

ZS stock opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $212.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -231.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

