RMPL Achieves Market Cap of $507,052.87 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. RMPL has a total market cap of $507,052.87 and approximately $1,929.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00111019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00063609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.40 or 0.97122702 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 845,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,330 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

