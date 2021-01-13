RLI Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for RLI in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

RLI stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RLI by 433.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.