RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

