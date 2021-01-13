RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.46.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $387.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.53. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total transaction of $925,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,207 shares of company stock valued at $67,653,621 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

