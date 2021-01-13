REVV Market Cap Achieves $13.08 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $708,935.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00111772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00263291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062602 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00062400 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,715,985 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.