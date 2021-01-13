Reviewing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52% MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UP Fintech and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 8 3 0 2.27

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $500.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and MarketAxess’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 26.76 -$6.59 million N/A N/A MarketAxess $511.35 million 39.51 $204.90 million $5.40 98.56

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

MarketAxess beats UP Fintech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

