Reviewing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GoodRx alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GoodRx and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 6 0 2.38 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $50.54, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 44.02 $66.05 million N/A N/A Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy N/A 88.77% 10.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats Scienjoy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices. It provides prices of drugs in areas of alcohol dependence, allergies, cold, Alzheimer's disease, angina, antibiotics, anticoagulant, antiviral, antiplatelet, anxiety, arrhythmia, arrhythmia, asthma, bipolar disorder, birth control, cancer, cerebral hemorrhage, cholesterol, COPD, depression, dermatology, diabetes, ear, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, eye, fertility, fibromyalgia, flu, gastrointestinal, heart failure, hypertension, hypotension, immune system, insomnia, medical supplies, men's health, mental health, migraine, myasthenia gravis, nausea, nervous system, obesity, obsessive-compulsive disorder, opioid dependence, pain relief, arthritis, panic disorder, Parkinson's disease, PMDD, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seizure, sleep aids, smoking and addiction, smoking cessation, thyroid drugs, Tourette syndrome, trazodone, urology, vaccines, and women's health. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.