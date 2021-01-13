Reviewing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Etsy and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 1 15 0 2.82 Fiverr International 0 4 7 0 2.64

Etsy currently has a consensus price target of $143.81, indicating a potential downside of 29.90%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $161.42, indicating a potential downside of 36.42%. Given Etsy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 16.83% 46.30% 13.19% Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $818.38 million 31.61 $95.89 million $0.76 269.93 Fiverr International $107.07 million 73.49 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -215.14

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Fiverr International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials for sellers; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

