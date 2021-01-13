Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zoetis Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year.

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

