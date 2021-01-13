Research Analysts Set Expectations for Subaru Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.