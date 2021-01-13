Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.00 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,992,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

