Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bunzl plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bunzl in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

