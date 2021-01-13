Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fabrinet (FN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN):

1/12/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. "

12/17/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:FN opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

