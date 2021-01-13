ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) Shares Gap Down to $120.00

ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $114.50. ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 211,640 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.42. The firm has a market cap of £66.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

