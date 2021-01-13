Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.76

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 14609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Renasant by 109.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Renasant by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

