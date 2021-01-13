Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.05. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 79,816,403 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.17.

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

In other Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) news, insider Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92). Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56). Insiders sold 107,537,237 shares of company stock worth $406,156,255 over the last three months.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.