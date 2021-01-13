Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Trevor Brown Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Shares of LON:RMS opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.54 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.